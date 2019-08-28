Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding Held by Wade G W & Inc; Archford Capital Strategies Lifted Its Apple Com (AAPL) Position by $512,946 as Market Value Rose

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 43,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 225,443 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 181,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 62,074 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,252 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 21,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $203.86. About 1.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 4,610 shares to 145,391 shares, valued at $19.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 153,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,280 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 13,386 shares to 7,266 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 25,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,092 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG).