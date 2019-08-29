Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding Held by Salem Investment Counselors Inc; Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 13,228 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 69,724 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 56,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 12/04/2018 – SHREE SURGOVIND TRADELINK LTD SHEE.BO – GOT SANCTIONED ADHOC FACILITY OF 50.6 MLN RUPEES ON LC FACILITY SECURED WITH UNION BANK OF INDIA; 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.75 BLN RUPEES TO GITANJALI FIRMS; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 1.70 PCT VS 1.74 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL REGULATOR OPPOSES MIZRAHI-UNION BANK MERGER; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST PROMOTER AND DIRECTORS OF TOTEM INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – UNION BANK INDIA (UNBK) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – QTRLY NIM AT 4.36 PCT; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR NET LOSS WAS 11.37 BLN RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MUFG UNION BANK, N.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – FAIRFAX AFRICA HOLDINGS CORP – BONDS ARE SECURED WITH A PORTION OF ATLAS MARA’S SHAREHOLDING IN UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 37,550 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 409,143 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,198 shares to 14,384 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,983 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Former Google, Uber Self-Driving Tech Engineer Levandowski Indicted On IP Theft Charges – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 257,900 were reported by Financial Counselors. Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 11,375 shares. First City Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Adirondack Tru stated it has 2,083 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont invested in 14,348 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 36,380 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 44,938 shares. Aull & Monroe Mngmt holds 10,706 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 77,863 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 11,195 were reported by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,556 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 7,328 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 68 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,500 shares.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on October 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation Names Ronald L. Tillett Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Change Name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholders Approve Union Bankshares Corporation Acquisition of Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation Completes Acquisition of Access National Corporation; Intends to Rebrand its bank from Union Bank & Trust to Atlantic Union Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7,774 shares to 146,950 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 217,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,952 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).