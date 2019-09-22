Intl Paper Co (IP) Holder Marco Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Horrell Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $743,300 as Stock Value Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21M shares traded or 232.67% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 148.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 20,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 4.66M shares traded or 35.56% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ribbon Communication by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK).

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,057 shares to 55,431 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 8,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,220 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

