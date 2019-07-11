Intl Paper Co (IP) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Trimmed Its Position; As Berkley W R Com (WRB) Market Valuation Rose, Grace & White Lifted Position by $681,016

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 83.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 75,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,793 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 1.39 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 73,566 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.19 million for 10.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl invested in 6,732 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 75,154 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company invested in 536 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Private Tru Na has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5,708 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.16% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 77,704 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 102,030 shares stake. State Street holds 25.35M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 72,047 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2.46% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Asset has 0.43% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 271,971 shares to 424,852 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J Jill Inc by 701,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ERI).

