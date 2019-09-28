Intl Paper Co (IP) Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.26 Million as Valuation Declined; Amg National Trust Bank Has Increased Allstate (ALL) Holding by $359,762; Valuation Rose

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 3,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 11,499 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 52,591 shares as the company's stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $297,000, down from 59,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.68 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.25M for 10.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,313 shares to 253,178 shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWB) by 13,678 shares to 275,002 shares, valued at $44.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 5,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,638 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).