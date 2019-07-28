Intl Paper Co (IP) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position; First Financial (THFF) Market Value Declined While First Financial Has Cut Position by $532,980

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,715 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 60,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.68M shares traded or 17.16% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 152,654 shares traded or 389.31% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sempra (SRE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Corporation reports 1st Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare & Tech tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Home Depot (HD) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 14, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “International Paper Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.36% or 116,446 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2.42M shares. Argi Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 6,316 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Snow Cap Limited Partnership owns 3% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1.03M shares. Creative Planning invested in 28,955 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 32,817 were reported by Murphy Mngmt. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 548,358 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 13,991 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management reported 381,215 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd reported 11,195 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.