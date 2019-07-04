Intl Paper Co Com (IP) Shareholder Green Square Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Holding by $1.57 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 2.00 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by 63.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 98,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,848 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 154,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.63M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares to 13,772 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bronczek’s Abrupt Retirement As FedEx President, COO Sheds Light On Mandatory Retirement Policy Change – Benzinga” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper Still A Good Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Regains Direct Control of Intellectual Property – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Seven FTI Consulting Experts Recognized as Leading Patent Professionals by Intellectual Asset Management Magazine – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can International Paper Maintain Pricing Power? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.19 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,232 shares. Creative Planning holds 28,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt owns 10,706 shares. Capital Innovations Lc owns 12,431 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd reported 240,466 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cna Financial reported 55,795 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Company reported 3.97% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hourglass Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 3.64 million shares. South Texas Money Ltd holds 1.85% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 930,034 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 127,062 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 1,556 shares. 716,000 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 80,190 are owned by Palouse Capital Management. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 13,208 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,882 shares. Florida-based Professional Advisory Inc has invested 3.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc has 7,052 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 32,481 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 465,255 are held by Park National Oh. Andra Ap reported 88,700 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 9,295 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 5.61 million shares. Cypress Asset Tx has 12,685 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.12% stake. Burt Wealth has invested 0.26% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Alexandria Capital Lc accumulated 26,996 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,165 shares to 5,598 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 4,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Booking Holdings Inc and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Releases 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.