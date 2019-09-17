Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Upped Stake by $587,975; Yakira Capital Management Maintains Stake in Mbt Finl (MBTF)

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 48,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 97,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 49,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 13,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 628,683 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “Monroe Bank & Trust to lay off up to 93 after acquisition deal – Crain’s Detroit Business” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on May 05, 2014, Benzinga.com published: “First Merchants Analyst Says Bank Has Improved Prospects After MBT Financial Acquisition – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe-based MBT Financial, Indiana-based First Merchants complete merger – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 17,200 shares to 9,469 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Call) (NYSE:RHT) by 82,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,400 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBTF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 12.66% more from 10.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 1.26M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Limited Partnership reported 27.57% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,238 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 18,342 shares. 28,033 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 84,928 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 195,614 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.23% or 796,687 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 309,554 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs invested in 0% or 30,351 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 16,952 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Yakira Mgmt has invested 0.19% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,717 activity.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JE, CARB and IFF – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.