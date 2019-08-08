Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (IFF) Was Downgraded by Berenberg; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Raised Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Position By $451,440

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased Philip Morris Int’l (PM) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,130 shares as Philip Morris Int’l (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 146,916 shares with $12.99 million value, up from 141,786 last quarter. Philip Morris Int’l now has $132.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 5.68M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Berenberg lowered Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)‘s stock to a Hold rating from Buy. The ratings change was published in a a report today. The firm after the upgrade has a $133.0000 target price per share on the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,305 shares to 237,896 valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 6,030 shares and now owns 208,010 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Friday, July 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares with value of $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R..

Among 5 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $139’s average target is 14.36% above currents $121.55 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. JP Morgan upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) rating on Wednesday, August 7. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $12500 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Thursday, March 21 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Thursday, February 21 with “Neutral” rating.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42.14 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Winder Investment Pte Ltd, worth $5.22 million.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $12.97 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 37.47 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.