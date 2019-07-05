Intl Flavors & Fragr (IFF) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake; Tieton Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Steelcase (SCS) by $1.12 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragr (IFF) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 7,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,870 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 82,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 646,679 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 278,331 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluent Inc by 96,635 shares to 730,840 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Enova International Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 28,435 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). State Street holds 0% or 1.91 million shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.06% or 18,736 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 157,300 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 75,140 shares. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). M&T Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 16,800 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 7.96M shares. Zebra Capital Ltd owns 13,452 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). C M Bidwell Assocs owns 3,240 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,303 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45 million for 10.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 26,834 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.01% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 10,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc holds 1.34 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,612 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cadinha And Lc reported 0.05% stake. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Kcm Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 6,425 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt Counsel Limited Liability Co has 6,961 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 14,418 shares. Voya Invest Management Llc holds 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 49,892 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,586 shares. 71,467 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3,048 shares.