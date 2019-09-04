Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake by $940,672; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Lifted Stake

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 30,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 96,494 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 66,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 253,482 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $111.41. About 59,915 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock or 2,595 shares.

