Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Valuation Rose While Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cut Holding; Patten & Patten Cut Position in Macquarie Infrastr Co Memb (MIC) by $1.21 Million

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (MIC) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 29,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 95,944 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 125,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 518,991 shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Ann; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 17/04/2018 – MOAB MANAGES FUNDS THAT BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 1% MIC; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 2,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.76. About 807,614 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,295 shares to 10,827 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 1.09 million shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 34,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

