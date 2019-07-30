Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Market Valuation Declined While Neuberger Berman Group Cut Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Decreased Stake

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 12,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,615 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 33,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.92. About 430,392 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $42.14 million activity.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.61 EPS, down 3.01% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.66 per share. IFF’s profit will be $171.77M for 22.35 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.55% EPS growth.