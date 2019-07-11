Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Holding Held by Sandhill Capital Partners Llc; Leuthold Group Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $420,706

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, down from 42,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $287.92. About 1.03M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $142.54. About 756,815 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "International Flavors & Fragrances Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on May 05, 2019

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,589 shares to 12,973 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance" on June 01, 2019