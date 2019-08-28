Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Position Has Raised by Howard Capital Management; Epoch Investment Partners Has Trimmed Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $2.18 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 11,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 240,343 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.92M, down from 252,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 19,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 80,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.36. About 751,350 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 0.02% or 600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,646 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Incorporated has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Howard holds 1.82% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Sky Limited Liability Com holds 4,200 shares. Cap Fund Sa accumulated 5,000 shares. Cadence Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd has 4,969 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has 692,022 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Willis Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Guggenheim Llc holds 29,058 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company stated it has 20,615 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 19,119 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,155 shares to 81,728 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (NYSE:HPP) by 28,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,449 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Spdr (X (XLY).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 171,562 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $105.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.62 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com reported 38,156 shares. Srb stated it has 3,996 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Burns J W And Company Ny, New York-based fund reported 32,590 shares. Btr Cap Management owns 1,876 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd holds 3,654 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2,545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. De Burlo Grp Inc holds 0.26% or 700 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). California-based L S Advsrs has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Atlantic Union Retail Bank reported 2,018 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd invested in 0.37% or 1.28M shares. Fosun International Ltd accumulated 5,090 shares. Valinor Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 536,470 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.