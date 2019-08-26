Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Its Holding by $67.91 Million as Stock Rose; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Shareholder Bessemer Group Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by 2526290.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 530,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 530,542 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.33 million, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 81,095 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 141,990 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 168,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 32,694 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Capital LP invested in 358,457 shares or 2.8% of the stock. British Columbia Inv stated it has 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 10,150 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 7,559 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Llc reported 26,840 shares. Blackrock owns 7.05 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Crawford Investment Counsel owns 2,260 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Gradient Investments Lc holds 0.5% or 59,726 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 0.9% or 12,138 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 347,567 shares. Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 4,447 shares to 65,115 shares, valued at $76.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 75,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46 million for 37.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.12 million shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $123.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc New (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

