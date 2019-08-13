Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Boosted Holding by $940,672 as Stock Price Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lifted Position by $688,090

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 1.29M shares traded or 24.13% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 4.39M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFF Collaborates with Aryballe on â€œDigital Noseâ€ – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/05: (LONE) (NPTN) (DCO) Higher; (AVID) (EVBG) (IFF) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Us Pfd Stk Inde (PFF) by 8,595 shares to 116,544 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,739 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

