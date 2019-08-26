Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Raised Position by $940,672 as Stock Rose; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.31. About 539,422 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 66,280 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 72,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $287.57. About 1.05M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages International Flavors and Fragrances Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co has invested 0.57% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 47,414 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hartford Invest Company has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 11,043 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 68 shares. North Star Corporation holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap Corp reported 8,459 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 9,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cadinha & Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Utd Asset Strategies invested 0.2% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Pictet Asset has 0.1% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 361,849 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 36,384 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.3% or 117,747 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,850 shares in its portfolio.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares to 168,934 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.83 million for 45.22 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.