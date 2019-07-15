Intl Fcstone (INTL) Valuation Declined While Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $311,638; As Credit Suisse Group (CS) Valuation Declined, Masters Capital Management Increased by $15.49 Million Its Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 8,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 598,340 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.19 million, up from 590,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 28,272 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 20.08% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.41 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 2.05 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 18/04/2018 – Activist investor RBR says has not sold stake in Credit Suisse; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS WON’T SEE LARGE FURTHER COST CUTS AFTER RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $142; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-UBS, Credit Suisse said to explore sharing back-office costs – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $45 TARGET PRICE; 15/04/2018 – Ansell Target Price Lifted 8.5% to A$23.60/Share by Credit Suisse; 13/04/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 03/04/2018 – Credit Suisse Equities Trading Chief Plots Return to Top 5 (Video)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 91,962 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $31.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 157,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,259 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Ltd Llc owns 25,186 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 203 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 6,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch & Assocs invested in 598,340 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,408 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 531,710 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Parkside Commercial Bank Trust owns 12 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 19,496 shares. Invesco invested in 146,008 shares. Trust Communication Of Vermont holds 12,190 shares. Carroll Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 792 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 17,477 shares.

