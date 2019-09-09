Intl Fcstone (INTL) Market Value Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Raised Stake by $1.96 Million; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased by $6.64 Million Its Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 47,753 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 75,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 180,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 255,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.92M for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 123,600 shares to 627,315 shares, valued at $106.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

