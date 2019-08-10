Intl Fcstone (INTL) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Boosted Position by $1.96 Million as Share Value Rose; Par Capital Management Stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Increased by $1.94 Million as Share Value Rose

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 106,867 shares traded or 80.19% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 08/03/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Honored as Best Independent FCM in 2018 CTA Intelligence Awards; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.39M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 106,079 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS BOOKINGS, CANCELLATIONS ROSE AFTER `60 MINUTES’ STORY; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead; 13/04/2018 – DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION FINES ALLEGIANT AIR & HAWAIIAN AIRLINES; 16/04/2018 – Allegiant Defies 60 Minutes Air Pocket, Small Caps Beat Again — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegian; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – SECOND QUARTER SCHEDULED AND SYSTEM ASMS ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN TEN AND FOURTEEN PERCENT VS LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Investors of the June 25, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Dea; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 09/05/2018 – ALGT COMMENTS IN EMAIL AFTER NEWS OF AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors accumulated 0% or 30,045 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). 25,936 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Co invested in 0% or 400 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.02% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). 31,174 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,018 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0% or 5,147 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 937,914 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co has 44,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Interest Group holds 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) or 11,774 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 12,130 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 104,099 shares to 990,347 shares, valued at $69.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 46,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69M shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 150,000 shares to 557,779 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,142 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.