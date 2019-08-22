Intl Fcstone (INTL) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised Its Position; Geode Capital Management Has Upped Position in Ceva (CEVA) by $557,882 as Stock Value Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 21,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 267,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 245,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 38,794 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS SUBSCRIBING TO CEVA CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFER FOR VALUE OF BETWEEN 380-450 MLN CHF; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM Agrees to Buy 25% Stake in Ceva Logistics; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 19,100 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 32 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 2,251 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). 171,871 are owned by Granahan Invest Mgmt Incorporated Ma. 19,271 were reported by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Co, Kansas-based fund reported 43 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 30,126 shares. Herald Invest Management Ltd accumulated 338,382 shares. 23,550 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Glenmede Trust Na reported 5,925 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Sei Invests has 7,864 shares. First Republic Inv accumulated 0% or 15,995 shares.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CEVA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Ceva (CEVA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ceva (CEVA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) by 319,576 shares to 14,385 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,093 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nano One Granted Important Battery Material Patent in the US – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL) CEO Sean O’Connor on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “German stimulus hopes pull European shares from 6-month lows – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INTL FCStone Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (INTF) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 80,572 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $67.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardtronics Plc by 168,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).