Intl Fcstone (INTL) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised Its Holding by $1.96 Million as Market Value Rose; Blue Bird (HCAC) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $782,880

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 14,440 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 48,930 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.25 million market cap company. It closed at $9.97 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 118,521 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $64.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,154 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 937,914 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Mariner Limited Liability holds 11,466 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 13,955 shares. Cove Street Cap Lc reported 2.7% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 18,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Llc holds 0% or 460 shares. Geode Capital Llc holds 0% or 285,874 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 21,133 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 247,325 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). 456 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 453,481 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Llc holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gold steadies as investors await cues on future Fed rate cuts – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed cuts interest rates, signals it may not need to do more – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of its Business Combination with Blue Bird – Business Wire” on February 24, 2015, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Daseke, Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Daseke – Exciting Growth Prospects, Not So Exciting Debt Levels And Profit Margin – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2017. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRO Weekly Digest: Investing In SPACs With Dane Capital Management – Nasdaq” published on January 21, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liolios 7th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100 Leading Companies at the Four Seasons San Francisco September 5-6, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 72,940 shares to 371,815 shares, valued at $32.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).