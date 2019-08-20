Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Stock Value Rose While First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased by $493,500 Its Position; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Rose, Holder Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.66 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 161,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 187,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 642,130 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 24.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 10,697 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 14,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) by 63,000 shares to 413,000 shares, valued at $16.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 185,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.24 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Nicholas Prtn LP reported 59,481 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 32,700 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 25,960 shares in its portfolio. 3,997 are held by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company. Scott & Selber has 1.34% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.33% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 824,900 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 16,473 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 4,418 shares. Ci Invs Inc invested in 0.63% or 1.77M shares. Barr E S stated it has 101,153 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.03% or 488,700 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.91% or 325,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 190,939 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hardware, Onelove & Live Nation Announce Festival X – With Huge Australian Summer Tour And Mega Line Up – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 21.02 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 1,609 shares to 7,321 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.