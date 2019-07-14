Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Holding by $303,150; Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Market Value Rose While Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Its Holding by $501,012

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 282,014 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – BW Group, Which Owns 14.2% of Dorian and About 45% of BW LPG, Supports Proposal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BW LPG BOARD; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181,000, down from 3,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58,840 shares to 59,046 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 8,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,994 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,168 were reported by Coastline Company. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has 115,867 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,296 shares. 14,680 are owned by Holderness Invs. Moreover, Moon Capital Lc has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,535 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Incorporated stated it has 292,261 shares. Leavell Mgmt Incorporated owns 21,848 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 5,197 shares. Centurylink Inv Management has invested 1.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Qs Ltd Com reported 0.08% stake. Fiduciary reported 93,479 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 6,487 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 6,117 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 1.76% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Voya Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.15% or 474,569 shares.

