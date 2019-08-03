Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Position; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Declined, Holder Parkwood Has Increased Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181,000, down from 3,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 61.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 27,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 71,972 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 44,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset reported 1.01% stake. 86,388 were accumulated by Gam Holdg Ag. S&Co Inc owns 14,644 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.2% or 11,813 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Cap owns 726 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,926 shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1.27% or 27,847 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Oppenheimer holds 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 114,720 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 2,567 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 176,932 shares. Martin And Inc Tn reported 8,251 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 402 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,045 shares to 32,574 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cerner (Nasdaq: $CERN) Announces Collaboration with AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) to Accelerate Healthcare and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Transforms Software (NYSE: $S) Portfolio to be Cloud Native – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Llc has 3,771 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 7,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.06% or 288,205 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.06% or 101,219 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.17% or 1.10M shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 131,529 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 293,424 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Burns J W reported 4,970 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 114,750 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 419,924 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.03% or 7,583 shares in its portfolio. 1,945 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Hartford Investment Commerce holds 85,022 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chemical Bank & Trust has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 12,552 shares to 32,578 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,249 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.