Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Rose While West Oak Capital Raised Stake; Global Endowment Management LP Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Lifted by $1.42 Million

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 3.55M shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 208.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 33,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 50,150 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 16,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 8.78M shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,024 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Ltd holds 0.53% or 9,165 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 68,871 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.24% or 5.69M shares. 319,572 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Citigroup Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 381,958 shares. 50,179 are held by Barry Investment Ltd Liability Company. Carlson Cap invested in 0.12% or 3,345 shares. Catalyst Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,041 shares. Marietta Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,686 shares. Hallmark Capital Inc owns 17,504 shares. Taylor Asset Inc has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $115,250 activity. $115,250 worth of stock was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 3,400 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).