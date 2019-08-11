Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Rose While Neville Rodie & Shaw Lowered by $609,402 Its Holding; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Saturna Capital Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 50,452 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 54,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 501,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.70M, down from 506,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 164,280 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,530 shares. 315,464 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Motco stated it has 1,440 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.53% or 978,142 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.41% or 2.26M shares. Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri holds 8,312 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc has 5,500 shares. Godsey Gibb stated it has 2,240 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Edmp holds 13,197 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aull & Monroe Management holds 1.08% or 14,268 shares. Oarsman Inc reported 4,855 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 200,873 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 160 shares stake.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Mid Cap Stk Fnd (FMCSX) by 10,915 shares to 23,357 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,500 shares. Korea Invest reported 0.06% stake. Stifel Fincl reported 24,273 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Parkside Fincl Savings Bank has 808 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 10,510 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Conning holds 2,554 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 25,000 shares. Twin Tree LP has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co reported 577,086 shares stake. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company stated it has 8,836 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 278,942 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,145 shares to 615,589 shares, valued at $116.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

