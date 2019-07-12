Intl Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Declined While Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lifted by $860,100 Its Holding; As American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Towercrest Capital Management Lifted Stake

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.21. About 535,877 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 332,964 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The FDA Taps IBM for Pharmaceutical Blockchain Pilot – The Motley Fool” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brazilian approval coming soon for IBM-Red Hat? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Develops World’s Most Powerful Commercial Supercomputer for Total – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 42,505 shares to 4,485 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,545 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.8% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 319,572 shares. 42,070 were reported by Stoneridge Investment Llc. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management New York has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 3.73% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,763 shares. Clearbridge Invests has 1.26 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 60,566 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Ledyard National Bank has 50,659 shares. Alta Limited Com, Utah-based fund reported 11,227 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,526 shares. Moreover, Osborne Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,982 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The California-based Fundx Investment Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,746 shares to 16,617 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 113,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,197 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).