Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Allsquare Wealth Management Has Decreased Position; Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Stake Lifted by Csat Investment Advisory Lp

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 151,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 389,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30 million, up from 238,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.01% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 6.47M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM RELEASES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $3.72; 15/03/2018 – Overstock reported a 13 percent drop in fourth quarter revenue to $456.3 million, and a 3 percent decrease in sales for full-year 2017 to $1.745 billion; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com: A Crypto Superstar Tumbles — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q LOSS/SHR $3.72; 22/05/2018 – TZERO AND BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY’S FIRST SECURITY TOKEN EXCHANGE; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – PATRICK BYRNE TO GIVE UP TZERO CEO TITLE AND ASSUME ROLE OF TZERO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 3.34M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 17,505 shares to 61,090 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,512 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $450,009 activity. Shares for $418,050 were bought by TABACCO JOSEPH J JR on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.12 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

