Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Value Declined While Capital Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Kings Point Capital Management Raised Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $397,773 as Shares Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,077 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 64,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.57M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 4,959 shares to 7,990 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Internatnl Hgh by 80,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Pptns Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL).