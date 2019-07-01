Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Stake Maintained by Alta Capital Management Llc; Incyte (INCY) Stock Price Declined While Matrix Capital Management Company LP Lowered Holding

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,227 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.88. About 1.59 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.01 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06M, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.41. About 412,633 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – NewLink eviscerated today on $INCY setback. -45%, trading at just a fraction of its high; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 11/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Molecular Partners and AstraZeneca announce collaboration on Molecular Partners’ ongoing oncology clinical study with MP0250 in EGFR-mutated NSCLC

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,467 shares to 270,612 shares, valued at $63.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,452 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 7,602 shares. 5,675 are held by Beech Hill Advsrs. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 4,442 shares. Richard C Young & Limited stated it has 1.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc stated it has 20,128 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd reported 1,617 shares. Capital Guardian Com reported 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Geode Capital Llc stated it has 11.86M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. At Bancorp has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,535 were accumulated by Moon Mgmt Ltd. Regentatlantic Limited Liability accumulated 77,422 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neumann Limited Liability Corp holds 2,200 shares. Kwmg Llc accumulated 17,174 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $6.11 million activity. SWAIN PAULA J sold 30,000 shares worth $2.10 million. The insider Trower Paul sold $689,025. On Tuesday, January 8 Flannelly Barry P sold $129,510 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 1,714 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.06% or 287,578 shares. 15.45 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 199 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has 69,798 shares. United Advisers Limited reported 2,799 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 683,410 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 500 shares. Cornerstone reported 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). National Pension Service reported 231,637 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 148,147 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru Holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 20,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.91M for 62.80 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.