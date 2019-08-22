Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake Held by Foster & Motley Inc; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding by $343,122 as Valuation Declined

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,441 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 16,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $134.33. About 947,309 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 8,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 62,772 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 71,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 2.57 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has 354,857 shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Argyle Capital invested in 1.4% or 25,875 shares. 43,058 were reported by Jacobs & Ca. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sns Fincl Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio. Albion Grp Ut owns 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13,726 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 1.18 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 6,596 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.39% or 3,973 shares. Rothschild Il reported 18,784 shares. Aspen Investment invested in 2,276 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 15,360 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma reported 8,741 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 168,623 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,600 shares to 30,642 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,617 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.47 billion for 14.41 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.