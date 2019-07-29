Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Raised Position; Westend Advisors Has Cut Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) as Stock Price Declined

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 3,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 241,262 shares to 679,500 shares, valued at $38.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,126 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America: The 2 Reasons Why This Bank Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arrow Fincl stated it has 135,930 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Value Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 11.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lincoln Natl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,462 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,018 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.65% or 885,930 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.27M shares. Causeway Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4.08M shares. Sterneck Cap Lc has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 151,236 shares stake. National Bank Of Stockton reported 15,469 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Us-based fund reported 532,947 shares. Spirit Of America holds 0.19% or 46,300 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.