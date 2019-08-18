Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Woodstock Has Lowered Its Holding by $365,190; Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.57 Million as Valuation Rose

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 49,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 96,525 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 146,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 1.08 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.13% or 295,146 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has 9,275 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brookstone Management accumulated 17,468 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 888 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Company holds 4,937 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory stated it has 0.64% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0.32% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sun Life Inc accumulated 0.38% or 12,169 shares. Paw accumulated 0.56% or 4,000 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 162,349 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 18,609 shares. The New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,498 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability reported 10,000 shares stake. 1,001 are held by Group Inc Inc One Trading Lp. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 547,347 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc invested in 0.06% or 460,102 shares. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 2.55 million shares. 29,613 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Llc. Naples Glob Ltd Liability holds 11,210 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cibc accumulated 61,030 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 22.14M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 256,772 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.05% or 40,058 shares. Ww Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 16,337 shares. Security National Co reported 21,342 shares stake.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares to 96,324 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).