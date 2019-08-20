Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Torray Has Lifted Stake; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Marsico Capital Management Boosted Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 2,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 20,890 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 18,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 471,919 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES

Torray Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 122,327 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26 million, up from 119,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 1.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 20,464 shares to 353,565 shares, valued at $152.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,533 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,213 shares to 150,860 shares, valued at $23.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY) by 18,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,045 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).