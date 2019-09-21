Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Wr Berkley (WRB) Shareholder St James Investment Company Boosted Holding

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 105,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 398,575 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.28 million, up from 293,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.64 million shares traded or 161.29% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 34,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 36,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, down from 70,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20 million shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 9,485 shares to 196,281 shares, valued at $24.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 38,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,273 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19,210 shares to 231,412 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

