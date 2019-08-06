Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Its Position by $326,415; Occidental Pete (OXY) Market Value Declined While Creative Planning Has Cut Holding

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 9,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 48,228 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 58,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 9.65 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 70,818 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, down from 73,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94M shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cetera Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 9,732 shares. Sit Inv holds 0.38% or 179,735 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.15% or 345,076 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 2.94 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Capital invested in 152,245 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares. Moreover, Ariel Investments Ltd Co has 0.38% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 466,330 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 13 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 187,551 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated reported 11,498 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 0% or 329 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A..

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5,156 shares to 35,121 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 209,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,811 shares to 32,726 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,475 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.