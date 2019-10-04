Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Upped Stake

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,411 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 14,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 460,351 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 116,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 717,766 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.77 million, up from 600,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 260,023 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 62 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Renaissance Tech Limited holds 0.06% or 775,400 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 0.99% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 191,980 shares. Manchester Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 432,871 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 822,361 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 14,378 shares. Legacy Ptnrs holds 4,715 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 72,174 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management holds 291,924 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 30,730 shares. Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 87,761 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 581,697 shares to 609,133 shares, valued at $52.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 25,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,735 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amalgamated Bank New York Ny C by 18,798 shares to 239,327 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eagle Outfitters New (NYSE:AEO) by 134,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.11 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.