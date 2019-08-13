Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lowered Stake by $2.37 Million; Duquesne Family Office Boosted Autodesk (ADSK) Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 4.08M shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 26,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 2.46 million shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2019: ADSK, SMI, HPQ, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,461 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 705,102 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Buckingham Asset Lc holds 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 2,527 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Central Financial Bank reported 2,653 shares. Amp Invsts owns 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 124,090 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 34,828 shares. Gideon Cap invested in 0.11% or 1,949 shares. 8,469 were reported by Fil. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.45% stake. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corporation invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Qs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,372 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 949,372 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 105,590 shares to 146,159 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Publishing Co by 35,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Billionaire Activist Just Loaded Up on Beaten-Down Cloudera – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 of the Hottest AI Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). D Scott Neal invested in 2,260 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ipswich Investment reported 0.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crosspoint Cap Strategies Llc owns 150 shares. Round Table Ser holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,474 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 18,831 shares. American Asset reported 1,716 shares. Chesapeake Asset owns 10,344 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Incorporated New York invested in 0.72% or 29,799 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel, California-based fund reported 21,264 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 37,911 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Moon Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Greenwood Gearhart reported 2.37% stake. Lbmc Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Strum And Towne holds 26,928 shares.