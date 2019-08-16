Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Increased Holding; Jensen Investment Management Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.67M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 160,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.26M, up from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 3.93M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,353 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $279.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,661 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chevy Chase Holdings has 694,983 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 1,951 shares. Blue Financial owns 8,946 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Com holds 1,737 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 387,700 shares. Clean Yield Grp owns 80 shares. 92,456 were reported by Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Covington Inv Advisors has invested 1.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% or 2,847 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox reported 1.62% stake. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.36% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Harvey Mngmt owns 2,841 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 49,209 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 9,632 shares to 7,587 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).