Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Stake; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Trupanion (TRUP) by $320,000

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 9964.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 717,035 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 724,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, up from 7,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip's Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That's Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron's Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at 'Think' Conference — Barron's Blog; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 488,192 shares traded or 86.46% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trupanion: $8 Price Target, Adverse Selection Exposed In Filings – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TRUP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Trupanion Inc (TRUP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trupanion Will Never Grow Into Its Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc. by 23,096 shares to 51,912 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd..

