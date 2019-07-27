Intl. Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut Its Position by $8.75 Million; Hs Management Partners Increased Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $34.71 Million; Valuation Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines (IBM) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 62,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 474,515 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.95 million, down from 536,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Intl. Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 357,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.27M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: View Flipkart Deal Favorably as It Provides Walmart Immediate Scale in Burgeoning Indian E-Commerce Arena; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 22/05/2018 – Small-shop owners vow to show Walmart the door; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS GROSS PROFIT RATE DECREASED VERSUS LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Naspers Sells 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Britain’s sugar tax on soft drinks comes into effect

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 320,150 shares to 323,165 shares, valued at $39.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 67,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 8,389 shares stake. Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boys Arnold Company stated it has 30,005 shares. First Fincl Bank Co Of Newtown invested in 11,214 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,525 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,828 shares. Df Dent And has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Adirondack Tru Com invested in 0.69% or 7,156 shares. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 14,422 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt holds 0.08% or 1,969 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.54 million shares. White Pine Investment Com has invested 2.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Webster Bank & Trust N A invested in 12,905 shares. 5,197 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 60,566 shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30,496 shares to 945,194 shares, valued at $181.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 500,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,653 were reported by Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company. Cap Inc Ok accumulated 4,775 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 294,267 shares. 8,734 were reported by Woodley Farra Manion Management. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,819 shares. Colonial Advsr holds 29,899 shares. 613,416 were reported by Alps Advsrs. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Co reported 11,382 shares. Hilltop Holding reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 535 shares. Legacy Private Tru stated it has 31,924 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. L S Advsr holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 35,527 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 4,622 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 6,249 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.