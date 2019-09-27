Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Allsquare Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $317,566 as Stock Value Rose; Universal Health Se (UHS) Holder Hgk Asset Management Upped Stake by $585,780

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Health Se (UHS) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 4,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 48,894 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.38M, up from 44,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $146.56. About 984,041 shares traded or 45.07% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.55. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Investors Buy IBM Stock This Month? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "IBM extends quantum computing to Germany – Seeking Alpha" published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.29 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 4,782 shares to 38,704 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 4,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,690 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "What You'll Want to Know About Universal Health Services' Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool" on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha" published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Universal Health Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:UHS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019.

