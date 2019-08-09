Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Value Rose While West Oak Capital Has Boosted Position by $438,933; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lifted Its Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Holding by $917,085

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $138.92. About 60,293 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 23,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.28M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 4,931 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 05/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Lc invested in 0.22% or 137,913 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.83 million shares. 2.09M are held by Hamlin Limited Liability. Mackay Shields Lc holds 477,965 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 37,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc holds 0.43% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) or 1.10 million shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 9,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mngmt Incorporated holds 5.20M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Bridges has 0.06% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 36,320 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.08% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Strs Ohio owns 8,181 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Asset holds 10,291 shares. First Republic Investment invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 9,348 shares to 84,103 shares, valued at $73.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (DVY) by 49,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,109 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

