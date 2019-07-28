Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Declined While Alta Capital Management Lifted Its Position; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Upped Holding

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,227 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 2073% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 89,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 93,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Put) (NYSE:GRUB) by 53,800 shares to 150,300 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Copper Corp (Put) (NYSE:SCCO) by 46,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,500 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares to 15,940 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,761 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Corp.