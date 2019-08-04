Intl Business Machines (IBM) Position Has Boosted by West Oak Capital Llc; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lifted Position in Echostar (DISH) by $413,850

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Echostar (DISH) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 13,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 62,644 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 49,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Echostar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 3.25M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B

Since February 4, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 787,968 shares. Creative Planning invested in 128,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davenport Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.52 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware has invested 0.09% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Blackrock holds 0.03% or 18.43M shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management holds 97,809 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 27,948 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 8,137 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 294,639 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 7,504 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company owns 1.75M shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK) by 11,665 shares to 627,881 shares, valued at $52.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamresearch (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,354 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomminc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 265,593 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cahill Financial Advsrs invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rockland Tru Company stated it has 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,786 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Co reported 0.28% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 37,081 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com owns 474,569 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 367,915 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 414,641 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.33% or 8.23 million shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.34% or 25,292 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Indiana-based Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 1.8% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alabama-based Welch Limited Liability has invested 2.79% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

