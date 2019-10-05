Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose While Covenant Multifamily Offices Has Lifted Stake; Mar Vista Investment Partners Increased Its Teleflex (TFX) Stake by $810,288; Valuation Rose

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 10,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,243 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 16,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $330.08. About 226,170 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $456.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 25,407 shares to 183,625 shares, valued at $53.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 4,317 shares to 174,408 shares, valued at $188.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 15,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 979,747 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).