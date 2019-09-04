Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose While Community Bank Trimmed Its Position by $441,048; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Boosted Position by $333,591

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 2.82 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.83M shares. Lynch & Assoc In invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,596 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 166,569 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co reported 59,407 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,014 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Private Capital Advsr stated it has 191,082 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Montecito Natl Bank And Tru invested in 13,086 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bath Savings Tru holds 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 75,841 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.56% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr owns 147,563 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,303 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com holds 0.49% or 222,784 shares. Finance Advantage holds 1,931 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,636 shares to 34,323 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,171 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,624 shares to 80,766 shares, valued at $22.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito National Bank & Trust owns 9,196 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Holt Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 4,170 shares. Rockland Tru Communications has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Indiana Invest Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,135 shares. Sumitomo Life Co reported 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 10,850 shares. Gemmer Asset reported 4,694 shares stake. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 23,244 shares. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Co reported 1,973 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 0.3% stake. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 4,442 shares. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fred Alger Management invested in 0% or 56 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr reported 2,690 shares.