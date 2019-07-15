Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Declined While Community Bank Lowered Its Stake; Bruce & Co Holding in Compass Minerals (CMP) Has Upped by $4.32 Million as Shares Rose

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94 million, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 451,984 shares traded or 51.40% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. $36,547 worth of stock was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. The insider Fischer Valdemar L bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400. GRANT RICHARD S bought $18,153 worth of stock or 330 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,754 shares to 102,803 shares, valued at $19.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.